MPs Summon Land Commission Over Sale of Raliway Land in Nsambya, Port Bell

Sarah Nambasa the URC corporation Secretary was tasked to explain how the 57 acres of land was given to 10 investors including Janet Kobusingye the owner of Mestil Hotel, Charles Kimera, Islamic University, House of Dawda, CTM Uganda Limited, Access Uganda Limited and Yas Company.
MPs Summon Land Commission Over Sale of Raliway Land in Nsambya, Port Bell11 Nov 2021, 18:04 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
