MPs Summon Land Commissioners Over Nakawa-Naguru Land

In short
The summons were issued by Kazo County MP, Dan Kimosho on Thursday after the commissioners failed to appear before his committee even after they were formally invited.
MPs Summon Land Commissioners Over Nakawa-Naguru Land28 Apr 2022, 13:27 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Andrew Nyumba, the Acting Secretary ULC appearing before Parliament's Adhoc Committee chaired by MP Dan Kimosho.
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Land Commission
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.