MPs Summon Mao Over Directive to Try Remanded 'Mentally Ill’ Suspects

1 Nov 2022, 17:55 Comments 132 Views Parliament Crime Court Report
Norbert Mao the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

Members of Parliament who scrutinized the list criticized Mao for recklessness after he, on October 29, 2022 issued a directive for the suspects who have spent more than 10 years on remand to stand trial without subjecting them to the requisite mental examination as directed by court.

 

