MPs Summon Security Ministers over Non-Compliance With Gender, Equity

23 Jan 2020, 20:15 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Misc Report
Chairperson Equal Opportunities Commission, Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi presenting gender and equity assessment report before the budget committee.

The EOC chairperson, Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi told the committee on Thursday that security was the only sector that has not met the minimum score of 50 percent in its plans to address gender and equity issues.

 

Tagged with: Equal Opportunities Commiss sectors compliance with gender and equity

