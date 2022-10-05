MPs Task Government on Food Policy

In short
The MPs also want the government to ensure continuous food relief to hunger-stricken areas, saying that the drought spells and natural disasters such as those experienced in Karamoja, Kasese, and Mbale have had a great impact on the livelihood of many families.
MPs Task Government on Food Policy5 Oct 2022, 19:24 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Agriculture Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: Food security
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.