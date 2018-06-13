MPs Task Government to Release UGX 15 Billion SAGE Funds

In short
Members of Parliament on the Forum on social protection have appealed to Government to release UGX 15.38bn Social Assistant Grants for Empowerment for the elderly.
MPs Task Government to Release UGX 15 Billion SAGE Funds13 Jun 2018, 17:21 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: grant for elderly persons delay in sage funds ugx 15bn not release mps task government on funds for elderly
Mentioned: parliament of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.