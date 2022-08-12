In short
Tayebwa issued a seven-day ultimatum during plenary on Thursday requiring the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources to report back their findings to the House in a bid to compel the Government to devise a lasting solution to address the persistent irregular electricity supply.
MPs Task Gov't Over Inadequate Power Supply in West Nile12 Aug 2022, 12:19 Comments 164 Views Business and finance Parliament Science and technology Updates
In short
Mentioned: Electromaxx Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECO)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.