MPs Task Gov’t to Procure Road Equipment for New Districts

In the Financial Year, 2021/22 Parliament recommended that the Ministry of Works and Transport be provided with 59 billion for the procurement of road equipment but the funds have not yet been provided.
MPs Task Gov't to Procure Road Equipment for New Districts3 May 2022
In short
