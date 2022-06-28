In short
During its sitting on Tuesday, the Committee under the stewardship of the Vice-Chairperson, Asuman Basalirwa, legislators noted that the National Referral hospital is being run under a bureaucratic system where its Management is supervised by the Ministry of Health and staff recruitment done by the Health Service Commission.
MPs Task Mulago Hospital Officials Over Unspent UGX 4Bn
28 Jun 2022
Mulago Hospital interdicted Executive Director, Dr. Byarugaba Baterana and other officials before PAC.
In short
