MPs Tasks UNEB to Address Complaints on PLE Results

In short
Joseph Ssewungu, the Kalungu West asked UNEB to take keen interest in the schools that have raised complaints about the results released. He also accused that the exam result entrants for having been involved in altering results of pupils
MPs Tasks UNEB to Address Complaints on PLE Results24 Jan 2019, 16:56 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Dan Odongo, the Uganda National Examinations Board’s (UNEB) Executive Secretary after appearing before the Education Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
