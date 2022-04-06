MPs to Contribute UGX 554 Million Towards Oulanyah Education Trust Fund

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among Annet (L), Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoi Owiny-Dollo (C) and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Before his demise, Oulanyah had through his effort secured bursaries for over 100 students at Seroma Christian High School in Mukono, while several other students including his own biological children are pursuing professional courses overseas.