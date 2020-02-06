MPs to Investigate Gen Tumwine over Lwemiyaga Cattle Restrictions

In short
Parliament has referred the matter of unlawful blockading of Lwemiya County Cattle Market and confiscation of cattle by Gen. Elly Tumwine to the Agriculture committee for scrutiny.
MPs to Investigate Gen Tumwine over Lwemiyaga Cattle Restrictions6 Feb 2020, 18:55 Comments 47 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
Police leading Lwemiyaga County Mp Theodore Ssekikubo (Left) to cells after his arrest in Friday, He is facing charges of Assault
In short
Tagged with: Gen Elly Tumwine Lwemiyaga county Tumwine to face committee cattle market cattle quarantine censure motion contempt of Parliament
Mentioned: Parliament lwemiyaga county
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.