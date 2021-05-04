MPs Trash Nakawa-Naguru Land Probe report

In short
In the report, the Committee Chairperson, Kafeero Ssekitoleko, says that Cabinet had agreed to pay the sitting tenants Shillings 17.7 million each as ex-gratia. The committee however proposed that the money be increased.
MPs Trash Nakawa-Naguru Land Probe report4 May 2021, 20:45 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
A section of former Nakawa- Naguru estate tenants petitioned Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.