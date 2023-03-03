EDSON KINENE
MPs Turn Away Accounting Officers over Audit Queries

3 Mar 2023
Hon Betty Naluyima Ethel chairing the PAC committee in Mbarara

Hon Betty Naluyima Ethel chairing the PAC committee in Mbarara

In short
The accounting officers from Mbarara District and City, Rwampara, Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality, Ntungamo, Sheema, and Kisoro Municipalities appeared before MPs at Mbarara District Headquarters to respond to queries that were raised in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2021/2022.

 

