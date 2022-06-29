In short
The documents required by the committee are final accounts, audited project accounts including the financial statements and other relevant documents supporting audit responses.
MPs Turn Away Lira Hospital Officials Over Lack of Accountability Documents

29 Jun 2022
Lira Regional Referral Hospital Director (in the middle) Dr. J.S.O Obbo with others appearing before PAC.
