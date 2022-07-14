MPs Turn Away Mityana Municipal Council Officials Over Inconsistent Accountability

In short
In the 2020/2021 financial year, John Muwanga, the Auditor General in a qualified opinion faulted Mityana Municipal Council for internal weaknesses that led to the mismanagement of staff payroll, salaries, pension, and gratuity leading to financial loss.
MPs Turn Away Mityana Municipal Council Officials Over Inconsistent Accountability14 Jul 2022, 16:46 Comments 56 Views Crime Parliament Local government Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Public Service - MoPS. Mityana Municipal Council Public Accounts Committee – PAC Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.