MPs Turn Away Mityana Municipal Council Officials Over Inconsistent Accountability

14 Jul 2022
Hosea Jonathan Mukose, (second left) the Mityana Municipal Town Clerk answering queries from MPs

In the 2020/2021 financial year, John Muwanga, the Auditor General in a qualified opinion faulted Mityana Municipal Council for internal weaknesses that led to the mismanagement of staff payroll, salaries, pension, and gratuity leading to financial loss.

 

