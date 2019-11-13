Alex Otto
18:03

MPs Want Action Taken Aganist Schools that Denied Candidates UACE Exams

13 Nov 2019, 17:57 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
Senior six candidates of Lake Side College Luzira during briefing today Pamela Mawanda

Senior six candidates of Lake Side College Luzira during briefing today Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Gulu Municipality MP Lyandro Komakech while raising a matter of national importance in Parliament questioned why the students were barred.

 

Tagged with: Schools bar candidates Students miss exams UACE UACE 2019 national exams
Mentioned: Parliament UNEB

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.