In short
According to the Administration of Parliament act, the four backbench members are nominated from both the Government and opposition sides. Currently, the slots are shared between members of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party and the opposition Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party, on the basis of their numeral strength in Parliament. The NRM takes three slots.
MPs Want Competitive Election for Parliament Commissioners5 Jun 2019, 16:37 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Parliament Commissioner Peter Ogwang (middle) and others entering Kampala Serena Hotel for budget reading. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.