MPs Want Comprehensive Forensic Audit of Soroti Fruits Factory

In short
Mwine Mpaka, the Committee Chairperson explained that that farmers at Gweri sub-County reported exploitation to the Committee that a double sack of oranges weighing about 120kgs is bought from them by TEFCU between 15,000-20,000 without weighing, and later the Union sells the same quantity to the factory at 72,000 shillings.
MPs Want Comprehensive Forensic Audit of Soroti Fruits Factory7 Mar 2022, 18:39 Comments 168 Views Crime Business and finance Parliament Report
Catherine Lamwaka, the Deputy Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industries interfacing with officials at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.