MPs Want Curfew Time Adjusted

MP Maurice kibalya told parliament that the curfew directive has not only landed private car owners in trouble but also many Ugandans who have since the lockdown been severely beaten and others killed by law enforcers for failing to respect the set curfew time.
MPs Want Curfew Time Adjusted27 May 2020, 18:25 Comments 110 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
