Ochola O. Dominic
16:32

MPs Want Fisheries Bill Declared Law Without President's Approval

9 Jan 2023
Charles Tebandeke (L) and Susan Mugabi addressing journalists at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short
The Ugandan Constitution provides that a bill may become law without the President’s assent if he returns it to Parliament two times. Now, Bbaale County Member of Parliament Charles Tebandeke and Susan Mugabi from Buvuma District, are bothered that President Yoweri Museveni has failed his statutory mandate on the Fisheries Bill.

 

