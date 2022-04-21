MPs Want Funding for Uganda Export Promotion Board Deferred

In short
According to the Minister of State for Trade Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Bahinduka Mugarra, tourism sector is a key source of revenue to the Government that should not miss funding, saying the sector employs over 500,000 Ugandans, and fetches the country at least 1.6 billion annually, seven percent of GDP.
MPs Want Funding for Uganda Export Promotion Board Deferred21 Apr 2022, 11:45 Comments 163 Views Politics Parliament Tourism Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Trade Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives. Uganda Export Promotion Board – UEPB
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.