MPs Want Glass Screen, Live TV for Strangers in Parliament

24 Feb 2020, 15:58 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
ICC court room with screen in the public sitting area which separates the public from the court SOURCE: ANTHONY COLEMAN

Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet says Parliament should borrow from courtrooms that have glass screens to protect witnesses from anyone who would wish to attack them. He observes a need to have a live TV link to allow strangers to watch parliamentary proceeding on a screen from a space where they can also be monitored by MPs.

 

