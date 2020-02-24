MPs Want Glass Screen, Live TV for Strangers in Parliament

In short
Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet says Parliament should borrow from courtrooms that have glass screens to protect witnesses from anyone who would wish to attack them. He observes a need to have a live TV link to allow strangers to watch parliamentary proceeding on a screen from a space where they can also be monitored by MPs.
ICC court room with screen in the public sitting area which separates the public from the court
