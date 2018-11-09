In short
According to MP James Waluswaka, the government should either scrap or take over the responsibility to pay the fees and ensure that no pupil misses their final examination because their parents could not afford the fee, or were cheated by school administrators.
MPs want Gov't to pay Exam Registration fees for P.7. Candidates9 Nov 2018, 19:12 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Parliament Updates
Tagged with: exam fee candidate proposal primary school primary leaving examination
Mentioned: government primary leaving examinations members of parliament james waluswaka universal primary education
