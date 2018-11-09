Alex Otto
MPs want Gov't to pay Exam Registration fees for P.7. Candidates

In short
According to MP James Waluswaka, the government should either scrap or take over the responsibility to pay the fees and ensure that no pupil misses their final examination because their parents could not afford the fee, or were cheated by school administrators.

 

