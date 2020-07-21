In short
On Tuesday, Members of Parliament on the physical infrastructure committee were supposed to meet a team from the Ministry of Works, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), the Attorney General William Byaruhanga and the former AG Mwesigwa Rukutana, but none showed up except their representatives.
MPs Want Gov't to Resolve SGS Contract Saga21 Jul 2020, 16:21 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Parliament Uganda Police Vehicle inspection inspection of vehicles irregularities in SGS majority mps want sgs suspended
Mentioned: Parliament SGS Ltd
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.