MPs Plead for Leadership Code Tribunal

In short

Last year, 326, out of the over 440 leaders at Parliament, made their declarations, according to records by the Inspectorate of Government- IG. An additional 65, out of 96 judicial officers made their declarations from the judiciary and 1,419 leaders in the Uganda Police Force declared their assets out of an expectation of 3,163 declarations. So far, 2,683 local government leaders have declared their assets out of 4,758 leaders.