MPs Want Mildmay Institute Elevated to University Status

17 Jul 2019, 19:41 Comments 135 Views Entebbe, Uganda Parliament Health Misc Report
Members of the HIV committee of Parliament meeting with Mildmay Uganda officials

Florence Namboozo, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on HIV and Aids says, after through scrutiny of the operations of the facility, the committee members deem it is appropriate for the health facility to be awarded a University status and also be budgeted for by the Ministry of health to ensure its services are upgraded.

 

Mentioned: mildmay uganda parliament of republic of uganda parliament of uganda

