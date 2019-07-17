MPs Want Mildmay Institute Elevated to University Status

In short
Florence Namboozo, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on HIV and Aids says, after through scrutiny of the operations of the facility, the committee members deem it is appropriate for the health facility to be awarded a University status and also be budgeted for by the Ministry of health to ensure its services are upgraded.
MPs Want Mildmay Institute Elevated to University Status17 Jul 2019, 19:41 Comments 135 Views Entebbe, Uganda Parliament Health Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.