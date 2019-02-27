In short
On the basis of the findings, MPs recommend that all Central Bank officials who participated in the process of closing the banks without adhering to the law be dismissed, prosecuted and required to compensate for losses that could have been incurred, as a result of their actions.
MPs Want Mutebile Dismissed for Ruining Banking Sector Top story27 Feb 2019, 19:37 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament Herbert Ariho contributing to the COSASE report.
