Alex Otto
19:02

MP's Want NIRA to Charge for Data Shared with Telecoms

9 Mar 2020, 18:58 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
Gilbert Kadilo posing together with NIRA workers with a National ID specimen during the last year's independence day celebrations

Gilbert Kadilo posing together with NIRA workers with a National ID specimen during the last year's independence day celebrations

In short
The demand was made by members of the Defense and Internal Affairs committee of parliament saying that for NIRA to be self-reliant, Telecoms, and government departments and Agencies need to start paying for the biodata supplied to them by NIRA to do their work.

 

Tagged with: NIRA NIRA data bank National IDs Registration of citizens telecom companies
Mentioned: MDAs National Identification Authority-NIRA Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.