The demand was made by members of the Defense and Internal Affairs committee of parliament saying that for NIRA to be self-reliant, Telecoms, and government departments and Agencies need to start paying for the biodata supplied to them by NIRA to do their work.
MP's Want NIRA to Charge for Data Shared with Telecoms9 Mar 2020
Gilbert Kadilo posing together with NIRA workers with a National ID specimen during the last year's independence day celebrations
