MPs Want NUSAF Projects Audited

In short
Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP noted that despite huge sums of money that the Government has spent on poverty eradication programmes, the people of Northern Uganda are being ranked the poorest in the country,
MPs Want NUSAF Projects Audited23 Nov 2022, 08:48 Comments 132 Views Northern Human rights Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: The Northern Uganda Action Fund - NUSAF embezzlement income-earning opportunities socio-economic services.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.