MPs Want Palm Oil Project Agreement Re-negotiated

4 Jul 2019, 19:24 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Officials from the Finance Ministry appearing before PAC.

During PAC’s meeting with Finance officials led by Under Secretary Betty Kasimbazi, it was discovered that government has breached the contract by failing to provide a balance of 10,000 hectares of land as agreed with no documentation to show that the ministry has made any follow-up on the matter.

 

