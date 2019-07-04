In short
During PAC’s meeting with Finance officials led by Under Secretary Betty Kasimbazi, it was discovered that government has breached the contract by failing to provide a balance of 10,000 hectares of land as agreed with no documentation to show that the ministry has made any follow-up on the matter.
MPs Want Palm Oil Project Agreement Re-negotiated4 Jul 2019, 19:24 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Finance Ministry palm oil project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.