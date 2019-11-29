MPs Want Tax Exemption for CCTV Cameras

In short
Mbwatekamwa wants Parliament to urge Government to revoke taxes on CCTV cameras and automotive tracking devises so as to make them more affordable.
MPs Want Tax Exemption for CCTV Cameras29 Nov 2019, 18:00 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
