MPs Want Uganda Airlines Leadership Disbanded Over Fraudulent Operations

Uganda Airlines management team listen to the cross exmination of their CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki during probe meeting at parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short

On Thursday, the Committee was shocked at the fresh details that the Airlines Chief Executive Officer - CEO, Jenifer Bamuturaki influenced the award of 3.48 Billion Shillings to Abbavater Group and not 2.097 billion Shillings as was earlier submitted by the Airlines officials on Wednesday.