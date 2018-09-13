MPs Want URSB to Remain Independent

In short
The MPs while interacting with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Kahinda Otafire noted that URSB has been among the best performing authorities and putting it under the justice Ministry will cripple the services of civil registrations, business registrations, registration of patent and intellectual property rights.
MPs Want URSB to Remain Independent13 Sep 2018, 17:18 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: company intellectual property rights authority service bureaucracy
Mentioned: ursb government ministry of justice minister of justice constitutional affairs kahinda otafire members of parliament uganda registration services
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.