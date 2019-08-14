MPs Wants Audit on Lubowa Hospital Project

In short
Bbumba made the call while meeting State Minister for Finance David Bahati on the state of the USD 379 million-facility being constructed by the Special Purpose Vehicle comprising FINASI international FZC and Roko Construction Company, otherwise known as Finasi/ROKO.
MPs Wants Audit on Lubowa Hospital Project14 Aug 2019, 17:33 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bbumba wants probe into hospital Lubowa hospital finasi/ROKO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.