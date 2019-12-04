Olive Nakatudde
19:56

MPs Wants Voter Verification Exercise Deadline Reviewed

4 Dec 2019, 19:54 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Election Report

In short
Arua Woman Member of Parliament Maurine Osoru raised a matter of national importance. Osoru noted that lack of adequate equipment is hindering Electoral Commission (EC) officials from carrying out the voter verification exercise.

 

