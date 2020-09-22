MPs: What Caused MP Faith Alupo’s Death?

A potrait of the late Pallisa Woman MP Faith Alupo in the Chamber as MPs paid tribute to her.

In short

Alupo died a week ago, after a short illness. At the time of her death, there was information indicating that she had succumbed to COVID-19. But the second Deputy Prime Minister Alhajji Ali Kirunda Kivejinja told Parliament this afternoon that the legislator was expecting and receiving treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure.