Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:50

Mpuuga Condemns Indiscipline among NUP Supporters

19 Feb 2023, 15:39 Comments 242 Views Politics Updates
Leader of Opposition in Parliament and NUP Deputy President for Central Region Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba addressing the gathering, He Condenmed elements of indiscipline in the Party

In short
Mpuuga admits that some opposition activists including those in the National Unity Platform-NUP party have made it a routine to exhibit undue conduct which is threatening the party’s plan of providing a better alternative to the current government which they are opposing.

 

