Olive Nakatudde
15:54

Mpuuga, MP Kagabo Summoned Over 40 Million Shillings 'Bribe'

15 Aug 2022, 15:48 Comments 209 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo with money allegedly picked from Speaker Anita Among's residence.

Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo with money allegedly picked from Speaker Anita Among's residence.

In short
This followed an attempt by MP Kagabo to return the money that was highly criticized by the public and his party, the National Unity Platform-NUP to the Leader of Opposition (LOP), Mathias Mpuuga during a Shadow Cabinet meeting.

 

Tagged with: Bukoto South MP Twaha Kagabo Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee of Parliament Speaker of Parliament Anita Among

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.