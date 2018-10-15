Mt Elgon Disasters Need Action, Not Talk

In short
Mount Elgon doesnt have time for mere talk or political theatrics with many deaths each year from mudslide disasters.
Mt Elgon Disasters Need Action, Not Talk15 Oct 2018, 04:09 Comments 176 Views Misc Analysis
A farmer spraying crops at the scene of the 2010 Nametsi landslide. The entire area has beeen reclaimed, resdistributed among the relatives of those that perished. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.