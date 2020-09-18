Mt. Meru Millers Closed After 11 Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

In short
The factory which employs close to 10,200 personnel has since been closed awaiting for disinfection as well as conducting tests on all the remaining staff at the factory. A member of staff at the factory says 11 out of the 13 staffs picked at random for testing tested positive and the rest were told to go home.
Mt. Meru Millers Closed After 11 Staff Test Positive for COVID-1918 Sep 2020, 06:06 Comments 103 Views Lira, Uganda Health Business and finance Agriculture Updates
