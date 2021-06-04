In short
The earthquakes followed the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22, 2021, which resulted in the death of 32 people and the displacement of more than 20,000 others. Since then, the neighbouring areas of Kibumba, Munugi, Buhene, Kibati, and Goma International Airport in Goma City were hit by a series of tremors.
Mt Nyiragongo Eruption; Number of Earthquakes Reduces
