MTAC Student Murdered, Room Set Ablaze Top story

15 Nov 2018, 19:40 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says the two are helping police yo trace for the deceaseds boyfriend, Solomon Okello who is suspected to have had a hand in her death.

 

