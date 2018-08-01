MTN, Airtel Wants Mobile Money Tax Scrapped

In short
Appearing before the committee, the Chief Executive Officer MTN Uganda, Wim Vanhelleputte said there has been a drop in use of mobile money following the introduction of the tax.
MTN, Airtel Wants Mobile Money Tax Scrapped1 Aug 2018, 20:03 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: mobile money tax airtel uganda telecom companies want mobile money tax scrapped mtn uganda
Mentioned: parliament of uganda mtn uganda airtel uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.