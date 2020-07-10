Mwesigwa Alon
MTN Uganda Signs License Renewal Agreement

10 Jul 2020, 17:06 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
UCC executive director Irene Sewankamboshows compliance certificate signed with MTN Uganda today

In short
In a statement, MTN Uganda said “This brings to an end the long-standing negotiations between MTN Uganda, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the government. This license renewal comes almost 2 years later, since MTN Uganda applied for a license renewal following the expiry of their 20 year license in October 2018”.

 

