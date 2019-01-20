MUASA Chairman Declines to Handover Office

In short
Dr Kamunyu says he does not intend to hand over office. He explains that the accusations against him are drawn from his work as the Chairman of MUASA, an entity that falls outside the mandate of the Vice Chancellor. He says his work as a Lecturer of Hospitality and Tourism Management has not been questioned and will, therefore, proceed to work uninterrupted.
MUASA Chairman Declines to Handover Office20 Jan 2019, 13:34 Comments 164 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: makerere university suspension kamunyu suspension
Mentioned: dr deus kamunyu professor nawangwe barnabas
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.