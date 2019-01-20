Kukunda Judith
MUASA Chairman Declines to Handover Office

20 Jan 2019
Dr Deus Kamunyu Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Dr Kamunyu says he does not intend to hand over office. He explains that the accusations against him are drawn from his work as the Chairman of MUASA, an entity that falls outside the mandate of the Vice Chancellor. He says his work as a Lecturer of Hospitality and Tourism Management has not been questioned and will, therefore, proceed to work uninterrupted.

 

