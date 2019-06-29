Davidson Ndyabahika
MUASA Seeks Judicial Review on Nawangwe’s Role in Staff Associations

Associate Professor Edward Mwavu, the interim MUASA chairperson and leader of Joint Staff Associations

Professor Nawangwe said nominees Dr Phiona Muhwezi Mpanga and Associate Prof. Ronald Kakungulu-Mayambala, both from the Makerere school of law will not be sworn in as members of the tribunal until the matter arising from a petition he has received against their nomination is resolved.

 

