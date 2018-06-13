Davidson Ndyabahika
21:25

MUASA Warns Vice Chancellor Against Intimidating Staff

13 Jun 2018, 20:03 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Dr. Deus Muhwezi Kamunyu, the chairperson of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association-MUASA Davidson Ndyabahika

Dr. Deus Muhwezi Kamunyu, the chairperson of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association-MUASA Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Nawangwe accuses Kamunyu of uttering allegations about Illegal appointments, irregular amendment of the human resource manual by the council and among others

 

Tagged with: staff intimidation by management
Mentioned: makerere university makerere university academic staff association –muasa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.