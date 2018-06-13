MUASA Warns Vice Chancellor Against Intimidating Staff

In short
Nawangwe accuses Kamunyu of uttering allegations about Illegal appointments, irregular amendment of the human resource manual by the council and among others
MUASA Warns Vice Chancellor Against Intimidating Staff13 Jun 2018, 20:03 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Dr. Deus Muhwezi Kamunyu, the chairperson of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association-MUASA Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.