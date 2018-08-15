In short
According to Kamese, NAPE together with the Uganda National Association of Community and Occupation Health - UNACO introduced artisanal miners to the borax method, a technique of artisanal gold mining, which uses borax as a flux to purify gold.
Artisanal Gold Miners Defy Gov't On Mercury Use15 Aug 2018, 12:44 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Health Report
A miner at Lubaali gold site uses mercury to concentrate gold without personal protective gear. The wash water polluted with mercury is just poured on the ground contaminating soil in the area. Login to license this image from 1$.
