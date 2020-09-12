Mubende District Chairman Loses NRM Party Primaries

In short
Kibuuka was beaten by Muhereza Michael Ntambi who polled 50,140 votes to win the three-man race and Lauben Mutabaazi who got 12,477 votes to become the runners up. Kibuuka trailed in the third position with 10,135 votes, according to results declared by Moses Kiberu, the NRM registrar in the district.
Mubende District Chairman Loses NRM Party Primaries12 Sep 2020, 10:05 Comments 180 Views Mubende, Uganda Politics Polls Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.